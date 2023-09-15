WoW players engage in age-old debate: Should reputations be account-wide?

The community seems to be in agreement on this one.

World of Warcraft has been introducing a ton of quality-of-life updates to the game over the last few years, but one of the biggest ones that seems to get overlooked by Blizzard pretty consistently—and not for the community’s lack of trying—has been the addition of account-wide reputations.

In a post on the WoW subreddit earlier today, players debated over account-wide reputations again, and this time, the opinion was largely the same across the board: It’s time for reputations to become the next feature that all of our WoW characters have access to.

Since the dawn of WoW, reputations have been locked behind a wall, meaning that each of your characters’ reputations are unique to themselves and you cannot share your renown in a certain faction across characters. For example, if you are renown level 30 with the Valdrakken Accord on your main, it won’t mean anything for your alt, who’s going to have to grind Valdrakken Accord reputation if they want to catch up to the curve.

“They need to make everything fully account wide, so it feels worth doing, even if you can’t settle on a class,“ a Reddit user named Internal-Option-777 said in the comments. “Everything should be account wide,” another user agreed. “I am me, regardless of what pixels are displayed on the screen.”

WoW still has some reputation-related headaches that need to be addressed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the course of Dragonflight (and even dating back to Shadowlands), Blizzard has been making a conscious effort to make the game more convenient for players who like to expand their horizons and try out different classes. Players who have an armada of alts oftentimes miss out on certain rewards and can sometimes feel hamstrung by the need to grind factions, complete campaign quests, and essentially do everything over again, despite already having it wrapped up on their main.

And while it’s one thing to have diversity among your characters, it’s another for things to just be convenient. And frankly, having to re-grind reputations every time one of your characters reaches the endgame is incredibly inconvenient. Furthermore, it’s a little contradictory how achievements that require you to get reputations to Exalted are account-wide, but the reputation bars themselves aren’t.

With how responsive Blizzard has been to the community during Dragonflight, it’s a bit puzzling that account-wide reputations have remained on the cutting room floor. Still, it’s pretty likely that once the technology to get them in the game is solidified, players will have this prayer of theirs answered, too, especially if the demand for it continues to increase.

