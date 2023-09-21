WoW players dream up perfect plot for next expansion—and it’ll even retcon Shadowlands

BlizzCon 2023 is just around the corner, and on Nov. 3 and 4, Blizzard Entertainment will reveal the next expansion after World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Although the upcoming expansion is already finished and in stages of polishing, WoW players have the perfect plot that would even fix Shadowlands lore.

On Sept. 20, players got together in a post on WoW’s subreddit taking guesses at what the next expansion will be, and one fan suggested Blizzard should entirely retcon Shadowlands lore by saying that the past two expansions were just a nightmare vision created by the Old God N’Zoth.

“I still think they should have retconned Shadowlands by having it all be a nightmare vision created by N’Zoth because he actually won at the end of BfA, and while we were incapacitated the Old Gods took over and reestablished the Black Empire. Whole expansion (and maybe the next one too) could have been the survivors retaking Azeroth one zone at a time, each patch would expand the reclaimed territory,” one player writes.

This idea includes everything players ever dreamed of: A true Void-themed expansion, a world revamp, and the fact that Shadowlands lore really never happened. This would be a great opportunity to revamp the entire old world of Azeroth, explaining it has changed after the Old Gods established the Black Kingdom, and we’re here to fix it. On top of all this, it would make up for an immersive warfront campaign as players join forces to take back Azeroth.

Although this would be the perfect way to fix the butchered lore, Blizzard would never scrap an entire expansion just like that. Players, however, would prefer this over having Shadowlands as canon, especially because it practically ruined characters like Sylvanas Windrunner, Arthas, and Anduin.

