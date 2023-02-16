WoW players come to a decision on Warcraft’s strongest lore characters

From the beginning of the Warcraft franchise in the 1990s until Dragonflight’s release on November 28, 2022, the World of Warcraft universe has only grown, welcoming numerous new characters and storylines. As the game grew, so did the power level of our characters and the most important lore characters. The WoW community has sat together and in an extensive discussion concluded who are the strongest lore characters in the game.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit yesterday, players were asked who are, in their opinion, the strongest lore characters for every class. As players started quarreling if Morgraine or Turalyion is the strongest Paladin to ever walk Azeroth and if Chen Stormstout is a more powerful Monk than Emperor Shaohao, one player put together a decisive list that can’t really be disputed. The list looks like this:

Death Knight: Arthas

Demon Hunter: Illidan Storm Rage

Druid: Malfurion (mortals) and Cenarius (gods)

Hunter: Windrunner sisters

Mage: Medivh

Monk: Chen Storm Stout

Paladin: Uther Honorable mention: Migraine

Priest: Tyrande Whisperwind, Prophet Velen, and Anduin Wrynn

Rogue: Garona Halforcen

Shaman: Thrall

Warlock: Gul’dan

Warrior: Broxigar

Although the community continued its discussion, it seems as if this lore scholar has put many minds to ease as they briefly explained their reasoning which is established purely on the lore of both WoW and Warcraft. The community has, to an extent, contested some choices, but the general consensus is that this is the most correct list for the time being.

