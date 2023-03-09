WoW players are overjoyed with upcoming Mythic+ affix changes

On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment revealed Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, and all its upcoming features. Aside from new zone, raid, and gearing system updates, the patch will retire seasonal affixes and, most importantly, the underwhelming Thundering affix.

In a post on the WoW competitive subreddit yesterday, players discussed the retiring of seasonal affixes and Thundering. The general sentiment players shared about Thundering leaving the game is “good riddance.”

“Thundering, latest on the shelf of shit affixes, is mostly a curse only because many pugs clear immediately in anticipation of other mechanics that cause people to move/distance themselves from others to avoid being stunned,” one player said.

On the other hand, WoW players, who begged Blizzard to rework Mythic+ affixes, are disappointed to see seasonal affixes leaving the old affixes in the game. “Super bummed to see that blizzard is removing seasonal affixes and is keeping the same affixes we have had for 7 years,” another player said.

Although this sadly means we won’t be getting seasonal affixes like Encrypted, which influenced your routing and gameplay, players suggest this might mean a beginning of a new era where we’ll have more balanced Mythic+ dungeons.

In addition to all of this, players assume this is only the beginning of a major rework for core Mythic+ affixes that have, in essence, stayed in the same state for the past seven years.