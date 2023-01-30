WoW players agree this one expansion had the most skill-intensive raids

World of Warcraft has 48 raids in total with the last raid being Vault of the Incarnates where we defeated the Storm-Eater as she attempted to free her relatives. Looking back at the ups and downs of peak PvE content, players agreed one expansion had the most skill-intensive raids.

While there are many contenders for the expansion with the most challenging raids, WoW players on Reddit almost unanimously agree Shadowlands raids take the cake. Shadowlands started with Castle Nathria where each boss was more unique than the previous one with Artificer Xy’mox and Sire Denathrious easily standing out in the bunch. Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, had us fighting against iconic Slyvanas Windrunner and her nine Val’Kyr. The final patch of the expansion introduced Sepulcher of the First Ones.

Although many argue the first two raids of the expansion weren’t bad, players agree that Sepulcher of the First Ones is easily one of the most demanding raids in history as it had the longest Race to World First and had to receive the most nerfs of any raid to be in a decent state. In other words, the raid was so demanding that one of the most persistent guilds in the world, Team Liquid, exited the race due to “mental fatigue.”

Other honorable mentions were Tomb of Sargeras from Legion and raids like Molten Core from the original game as the raid leaders had to coordinate 40 to buy consumables, pick up buffs, and introduce them to raid mechanics.