WoW players agree this expensive Pirate’s Day Dragonriding customization missed the mark

From Sept. 19 to 20, Blizzard is running the Pirate’s Day event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight to celebrate International Talk Like A Pirate Day. As a part of this short and sweet event, you can purchase Highland Drake: Pirates’ Day Armor customization, but players are disappointed with how this panned out.

When WoW players heard Highland Drake was getting Dragonriding customization for Pirate’s Day, everyone hoped they would be able to turn their favorite drake into a full-blown ruthless pirate, akin to the Timecap’n Hooktail boss we meet in Tazavesh, the Veiled Market megadungeon from Shadowlands.

Unfortunately, you have to whip out 50,000 gold for what can only be classified as a disappointing waste of money.

“50,000 gold would be worth it if it included the hat and hook tail at least. But no, it’s just a saddle with a treasure chest and some pirate ship-looking chest piece and bracers. (The helmet on the right is a separate cosmetic piece),” one player explained.

Unless you’re a millionaire, 50,000 gold is quite a lot of money. For example, a WoW token, which costs $20 and is currently worth 343,544 gold. It’s also worth bearing in mind that the game is currently facing inflation and the value of WoW token has never been higher in the past two years. So, if you ask me, that’s too much money for customization that really lacks that piratey pizzazz we were looking for

If you completely disagree with me and other fans, and you still want to purchase Highland Drake: Pirates’ Day Armor customization, you can get it from Dread Captain DeMeza in Booty Bay at the 40.0 72.6 coordinates until Sept 20. Just be quick about your business.

