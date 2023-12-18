WoW players agree these Season of Discovery classes are the weakest right now

Even the bears in Ashenvale and birds in Warsong Gulch know that Priests and Hunters are currently the two best classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, but which specs deserve some love from Blizzard?

According to players from a post on WoW Classic’s subreddit dated Dec. 17, Mages (DPS specs), Elemental and Enhancement Shamans, and Shadow Priests are the worst specs you can pick up right now. You see, casters, except for healer Priests and Warlocks are struggling to stay relevant in the meta. The biggest problem that they have is the lack of crucial talents that make or break your gameplay, like Shadowform for Shadow Priests, and the Runes are either buggy, don’t do enough damage, or drain your mana before you can say Twilight Lord Kelris.

Mages are struggling in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of these casters struggle to keep up with Hunters, Feral Druids, Rogues, and Warriors (basically all melee classes) because they don’t have the damage. Many bosses in Blackfathom Deeps have strong magic resistances, and at level 25, you don’t have enough spell hit to fix it. On top of that, Runes don’t really give you any additional mana sources or ways to replenish it. Mages also don’t get access to their iconic abilities like Shatter, Frost Channeling, or Arcane Power, deep in the Arcane Tree. Shamans, similarly, don’t have the Windfury Totem, Chain Heal, or Lighting Mastery (the perfect talent for Elemental).

These specs are in a rough shape right now, but Elemental Shamans, Mages, and Shadow Priests could easily end up as the best DPS options in future Season of Discovery updates. Season of Discovery is the time of discovering, experimenting, and testing new builds, ability combinations, and more. So don’t judge a book by its covers, and don’t judge a spec by its first update.