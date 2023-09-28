WoW players agree these are the most noob-friendly specs in Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has 13 unique classes, each one coming with at least two specs. But if you’re just starting or coming back to the game, there are a couple of community-selected specs that will make your life easier.

According to players in a Sept. 28 Reddit thread, the specs that essentially have the least buttons to press are Devastation Evoker, Fury Warrior, and Retribution Paladin.

Their rotations pretty much boil down to only a couple of buttons, and then you have more time to focus on the encounter mechanics, your own gameplay, and the game. The easiest spec of them all is by far Devastation Evoker, because not only does this ranged spec have the Bloodlust effect, but it also has quite a simple rotation. Besides that, if you don’t find much success with it, you can always opt for being Augmentation Evoker, and you’ll always have a spot in raids and Mythic+ dungeons.

Fury Warriors, although they don’t have to juggle a number of different buttons, are a high APM (actions per minute) spec. This means that even though you are pressing three to four buttons, they have a short cooldown and you’re basically spamming them constantly to have steady DPS output.

Finally, Retribution Paladins have a bit more demanding rotation than the past two specs, but it is still quite straightforward. The real reason why you want Retribution Paladins in your party is because of their utility abilities like Lay on Hands, Blessing of Protection, and Blessing of Freedom.

The only other spec I would add to this is Destruction Warlock. This spec has a couple of buttons to worry about, but once those Chaos Bolts start landing, life can’t get any better.

