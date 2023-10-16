WoW players agree on the most annoying aspects of Dragonflight

So far, World of Warcraft Dragonflight has been almost perfect—great class balance, regular content updates every two months, and a ton of nifty little events to keep you busy for days in between your Mythic+ runs. But, you can’t have good without the bad.

According to players from WoW’s subreddit, everyone has their pet peeve with Dragonflight. While some are bothered by the size of the doors, others can’t wrap their head around why some toys have incredibly long cooldowns.

The biggest pet peeve WoW players have is that head transmogs completely make your lovely haircuts and beards disappear, even though you planned your look around it. But, I prefer that over clipping, and that’s a battle I’m willing to lose.

Related WoW Hardcore player takes the game to the next level and reaches level 60 naked

Another thorn in their side are quests with an item to use with the action button rarely finding itself in the same, fixed place. Besides that, the button doesn’t always work.

Finally, the issue that players have, and I have to agree with, is that content from past expansions is way harder to complete in this day and age. Yes, it’s true you can one-shot pretty much any enemy standing in your way, but there are tons of achievements for which you need to bring your friends along.

Related WoW player does the impossible and gathers every collectible

For example, in Mogu’shan Vaults from the Mists of Pandaria expansion, where you could be going after Glory of the Pandaria Raider achievement, you need to bring at least one more person to complete the Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better… achievement. This is because you need someone to channel back the boss’ abilities, and they need to be specced as a tank.

There are other small annoyances WoW players encounter on a daily basis, like toys having too long a cooldown, with you having to wait even 24 hours for some, Worgen not having a werewolf form yet, and transmogs looking wonky on races like Taurens.

About the author