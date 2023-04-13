WoW players agree Dragonflight needs this update to make game perfect

World of Warcraft looks all nice and spruced up when you’re comfortably sitting in Valdrakken and looking at the sky full of dragons. But, if you travel to older zones or even just take a look at older transmogs in your collection, you’ll notice that the world is not as astonishing as it might seem.

After venturing into the old world of Azeroth still holding the timeworn remnants of Classic WoW like flying bat mounts and old NPCs, one player put together a post on WoW’s subreddit begging Blizzard Entertainment to freshen up old content. In the image, the player is using Flight Master’s mount to fly around either Kalimdor or Eastern Kingdoms and, if you look closely, you’ll see that this is an old mount model which dates back to the original game released in 2004.

Upon seeing this atrocity of a mount, that is far from being up to modern standards of Dragonflight, the community agreed that it would be best if Blizzard had a designated team that would update old-world content, transmogs, and mounts.

“I wish they’d assign a small team, like 4-5 people, that do nothing all day but update old assets. Shit would look so gorgeous after a year or more,” wished one WoW player.

As a matter of fact, Blizzard has been slowly working on this as Battle for Azeroth introduced the new and improved version of Quillboars and Dragonflight brought forward a better version of Gnolls that can be found in the western part of the Azure Span. Unfortunately, there are a lot of models, animations, and textures that are in desperate need of updates and we can only guess when will that happen.

Dragonflight is definitely a move in the right direction, but an excellent opportunity to give the old world a new look would be an expansion focused on the renewal of Azeroth and healing the old wounds caused by various disasters and wars. If, in any case, Blizzard is out of ideas about where to start, we suggest Sargeras’ sword in Silithus, which has been there for roughly six years.