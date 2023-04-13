Blizzard might be cooking up special Diablo 4-themed event just for WoW players

Diablo 4 is coming out on June 6 and all World of Warcraft players that won’t be able to separate themselves from new content releasing with Patch 10.1 might be in for a Diablo 4-themed treat in Dragonflight.

According to the latest Wowhead findings from April 13, Blizzard Entertainment might be cooking up a special Diablo 4 event in WoW. The event is supposedly called Winds of Sanctuary and will feature special limited-time-only rewards like battle pet Baali’ial, an achievement for obtaining that pet, and Diablo 4-themed items like Wirt’s Leg, Treasure Nabbin Bag, Horadric Haversaxk, and Enmity Bundle/ Ensemble: Enmity Hood and Cloak.

We've datamined some of the rewards for the Winds of Sanctuary event celebrating the upcoming launch of Diablo IV – including Baal'ial, one baa-d goat!#Dragonflight #DiabloIV https://t.co/Jx4u2sp9Rn pic.twitter.com/wg1zCb7lA7 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) April 13, 2023

In addition to that, the release of Diablo 4 might also bring an experience buff called Winds of Sanctuary, increasing your experience gains by 50 percent and your reputation gains by eight percent. The reputation gains, however, won’t include Loamm Niffin, a new faction found below the Dragon Isles in Patch 10.1.

At the time of writing, Blizzard hasn’t confirmed this leak so we’ll have to wait a while longer to see if this is true. Normally, Blizzard marks the release of a new game or expansion by surprising WoW players with a special gift. The most recent example is the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount that was available when Wrath of the Lich King Classic released on Sept. 26, 2022.

It’s highly likely Blizzard wants to keep this a secret as long as possible and we’ll learn the details of this event when we’re a bit closer to Diablo 4’s release date on June 6.