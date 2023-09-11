WoW players agree Dragonflight has become bloated—but that might be the expansion’s best quality

When you log into World of Warcraft Dragonflight after a long day of work, the Dragon Isles denizens are in utter distress and need your help on all fronts—Time Rifts, Researchers Under Fire, the Grand Hunts, and now Dreamsurge events. Naturally, some players feel overwhelmed and confused by all this bloat, but this actually might be the best quality the expansion has to offer.

According to players in a Sept. 10 Reddit post, the number of activities you can do on the Dragon Isles has rapidly increased over the course of expansion, and many complain they find themselves “completely lost on where to go.”

“It’s very overwhelming, and on a fresh alt, I find myself completely lost on where to go. I normally end up going nowhere and just queueing for LFR and running low Mythic+ to outgear these events, which are very quickly becoming obsolete,” one player explained.

On Sept. 5, Blizzard added one more piece of content—Dreamsurge events, making it even more complex and hard to follow.

This is how my map works, and I know what’s going on here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is that you don’t actually need to do any of this, and you can play the game in any way you want to.

Dragonflight is the first expansion in years that gives you freedom in how you want to play the game. There is no time-gated content, no lore stories locked behind lengthy questlines, and there’s an abundance of different gear sets for PvErs, PvPers, open-world enjoyers, altoholics, and so much more. In other words, you’re free to choose how you want to play the game, whether that’s spamming Mythic+ dungeons or world events.

But while regular players understand this, new and returning players will definitely struggle to keep up with everything that’s happening, and might even give up on the game even before giving it a proper chance.

The best approach for Blizzard to take here is to make these quests and activities a bit more streamlined and noob-friendly. There should be an option to skip a lot of these questlines. Players should also know this content is not mandatory, and WoW could easily benefit from in-game guides, especially for newer and returning players.

