Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW players agree Blizzard needs to fix one critical part of Season of Discovery in phase 3

And I have to agree.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 10:19 am
World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two player character standing among ruins
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two just launched on Feb. 8, and players agree Blizzard Entertainment needs to learn an important lesson ahead of phase three.

Recommended Videos

According to Reddit user Nospar and others who agreed with them in a Reddit post to the WoW Classic subreddit on Feb. 15, Season of Discovery developers should pay close attention to leveling in phase three. At the beginning of phase two, level 25 players crowded in Thousand Needles, Hillsbrad Foothills, Ashenvale, and Stonetalon Mountains to complete quests, and there simply weren’t enough mobs to go around. It easily took double the usual time to complete a quest. And that’s not to mention lootable quest items and taggable bosses at the end of quest chains. 

One of the houses in Tarren Mill where you can find quest NPCs.
Hillsbrad Foothills is one of the most popular leveling zones. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These weren’t the only problems with leveling in phase two. Players also noticed how disappointingly easy it is to take down mobs just by pressing two or three buttons, and the severe lack of gear progression from questing makes leveling up feel unrewarding. I spend more time looking for mobs than killing them, and nobody likes mindlessly running around zones. Questing has always been a huge part of WoW, and it traditionally took skill and knowledge to defeat enemies stronger than you. Now, you can easily kill them without even breaking a sweat. 

So, many players hurried to The Stockades and Scarlet Monastery, a dungeon with four separate wings, to power-level, and the end result was that leveling boiled down to “a lifeless rush to 40,” according to the OP of the Reddit post. You simply pull entire rooms and nuke enemies down with just a couple of AoE abilities, then rinse and repeat until you ding max level.

Hopefully Blizzard will use this as a learning opportunity and tweak how leveling works. First of all, mobs should respawn faster during the first weeks of the next phase. Next, the devs should look into improving quest rewards and buffing mobs so you don’t mop the floor with every enemy using just two to three abilities.

related content
Read Article WoW players think Season of Discovery can’t be balanced, and they’re right
Overview of Orgrimmar in WOW Classic Season of Discovery
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players think Season of Discovery can’t be balanced, and they’re right
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Bridge connecting Durotar and the Barrens
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW priest casting Heal in Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Troggs in the Arathi Highlands.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW players think Season of Discovery can’t be balanced, and they’re right
Overview of Orgrimmar in WOW Classic Season of Discovery
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players think Season of Discovery can’t be balanced, and they’re right
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Bridge connecting Durotar and the Barrens
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW priest casting Heal in Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Troggs in the Arathi Highlands.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.