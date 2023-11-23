WoW player turns down ungodly amount of gold in favor of overpowered trinket

The rules of gearing in World of Warcraft are simple—items drop and you get them if you’re lucky. But these same rules don’t apply to the rich, as they can easily talk any average WoW player into selling their rare items by offering an ungodly amount of gold.

This happened to Reddit user Due_Age5655 on Nov. 22. They were clearing Amirdrasil, the Dream’s Hope raid on Heroic difficulty and got lucky by seeing Pip’s Emerald Friendship Badge trinket drop from Council of Dreams. Although not a unique or rare drop, this trinket is incredibly strong and popular due to the sheer amount of stats you get after it procs. Soon after this item dropped, another WoW player made them an offer they apparently refused—1.5 million gold for one measly trinket. The lucky winner of the trinket feared they would regret selling it, especially since it is the best-in-slot for their class.

Then, they came to Reddit, seeking counsel, and the community had nothing else to say but to sell it. 1.5 million is simply so much gold that you can later use any way you’d like, on mounts, pets, toys, or transmogs that will last you forever. Besides that, getting your best-in-slot item only the second week in Dragonflight season three is actually very, very lucky, and they’ll surely see it drop further down the road or appear in the Great Vault. I would never refuse that offer, especially because I have only 30,000 gold left after my crafting expenses and going off on a shopping spree to buy all the consumables I need for Mythic+ dungeons and raids.

Hopefully, the offer from that generous buyer is still standing, and Due Age can go back, beg for forgiveness, and still sell that incredibly strong trinket.