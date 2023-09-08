WoW player thinks they’ve cracked a mystery behind empty space off coast of Dragon Isles

The announcement of the Emerald Dream has got everyone busting out their old tinfoil hats.

Blizzard loves to keep things secret from WoW players, but it’s not uncommon for the game’s player base to put their heads together and discover whatever secrets and future plans the developers are hiding from them. Today, one player may have solved a mystery regarding a ton of empty space off the coast of the Dragon Isles and the future that it might hold in an upcoming patch.

In a post on the WoW subreddit earlier today, one player by the name of ProfessorZoots showed an overlay of the game’s upcoming Emerald Dream zone and how it perfectly fits the outline of empty space near the western border of the Dragon Isles, near the Ohn’ahran Plains. “I imagine this will make its way to the overworld at some point in the 10.2 cycle,” they said in their post.

If you pay close attention to the geography of the Dragon Isles, as well as the outline of the Emerald Dream’s borders, it’s obvious that the game’s next zone will fit perfectly inside the room that’s been set aside for it on the live Dragonflight servers. In WoW, the thick gray borders around a continent don’t represent that continent’s actual borders, but instead are indicative of how far players can go off the coast of a continent before experiencing fatigue. With so much empty space around the west coast of the Dragon Isles, it’s possible that something is meant to go in that space in the future.

It’s almost a given that Amirdrassil, the new World Tree, will make its way out of the Emerald Dream and into the main version of Azeroth at some point in the future. But whether or not the rest of the chunk of land that it’s on inside the Emerald Dream will come with it is another point entirely.

That's a lot of empty space. Is it enough for a whole World Tree, though?

A dissenting player in the comments named cxtx3 disagreed with ProfessorZoots’ original theory and claimed that the only reason the Emerald Dream zone fits the outline of the continent is because of the fact that the Emerald Dream is a “mirror” of Azeroth in an alternate dimension. With that mirrored theory in mind, it makes sense why the two continents—the one in the “real world” and the one in the “dream world”—would have similar layouts. Still, that doesn’t explain why the WoW devs left space for it in the first place.

If anything, the simplest answer to this mystery is that the landmass was wiped off the face of the planet in the main timeline, while it continued to exist as is in the Emerald Dream. We’ll likely have to wait until the conclusion of Dragonflight to see if the open space west of the Ancient Bough in the Ohn’ahran Plains will be used to house the new World Tree, though.

