WoW player learns the hard way you’re never safe in Hardcore—not even when fishing

No matter how hard you try, and how safe you play, sooner or later you will die in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. It’s never when you expect it though—one moment you’re cruising through the zones and having the time of your life, and in the other moment, you’re dead, just like this one player.

Believe it or not, one WoW player died while casually stocking up on fish. According to their report on Classic WoW’s subreddit from Sept. 10, tragedy struck them at level 31 in Theramore. While waiting for the Theramore boat to Wetlands to arrive, this player decided to reel in a couple of fish to pass the time.

Then, the boat came into the harbor, glitching the player inside it and pushing them into the water. Still, this posed no problem because they were playing a Druid, and quickly shifted to the Aquatic form.

But, soon, chaos ensued as a Coral Sharks, a level 46 or 47 elite mob, started munching on his leg. Then, there was nothing else left to do because what can you do when an elite mob 15 to 16 levels above you starts attacking you?

Coral Shark is a level 46 or 47 elite mob. Image via Wowhead

Dying is an absolutely normal part of WoW Classic Hardcore, and if you’re playing this mode, you have to be ready to leave everything behind. But, you can prepare for your eventual death by sending mats, gold, and other valuables to your bank alt which is always safely sitting in your capital city near a mailbox.

So far, I’ve died twice, and both times I got too complacent, didn’t have a backup character with gold, and had to progress all over again. So, the best advice I can give you is to always be prepared to die, no matter how far you go because death gets us all, sooner or later.

