WoW player finds the perfect solution to needlessly long Mythic+ queues

We're nearing season three, and something has to be done about the queues.

Life is hard for DPS players in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. You have to optimize your DPS rotation and cooldowns with interrupting, keep track of all encounter mechanics to avoid dying a losing DPS, and go through the tedious process of waiting for a group to invite you. But, one WoW player found a solution to fix this.

On Sept. 24, one WoW fan suggested that instead of players queuing up for five Mythic+ groups at a time, and then waiting until they either get rejected or accepted, it would be great to have an option to list yourself for certain dungeons and keys. Then, the game should automatically “list you as a signup in all the relevant dungeons when someone makes a group.”

“That way instead of spending 30 minutes requesting to join groups and doing nothing fun or interesting with your time except waiting for a countdown timer to reject you, you could at least play the game and do something else until someone decides to invite you while you’re listed in the background. It wouldn’t be an automated dungeon finder, it would simply free up your spare time,” one WoW player explained.

There are, of course, problems Blizzard Entertainment would have to address before shipping such a feature to live servers. This could potentially exacerbate the meta problem, making more and more players pick god classes like Fire Mages, leaving once again Affliction Warlocks and Survival Hunters in the dump.

Besides that, it could be possible that the community ends up with a far greater number of applicants than groups, once again rendering this feature useless. Finally, this could mean that the quality of Mythic+ runs could deteriorate, forcing players into groups they don’t want to be in

Other players, who oppose this idea, would like to see Blizzard just add the option to queue for more than five dungeons and call it a day, but this doesn’t solve anything. Automatically queuing up players for Mythic+ dungeons will greatly speed up the process, but this system also needs polishing.

