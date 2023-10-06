WoW Hardcore brings players together in wholesome ways

Who would expect a kind, fuzzy, and heart-warming moment in a game where you’re scrapping for gold and trying to survive in the harsh world of Azeroth? I know I didn’t, but, apparently, World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is bringing players closer together.

On Oct. 6, user u/snyper2005 shared a touching story on Classic WoW’s subreddit where they got an item they needed for free after sending a mail to the player who was selling it at the auction house.

Such a heart-warming moment incentivized other players to share similar stories, and, oh boy, is the WoW Hardcore community incredible.

“I thanked a person who gave me a buff as he passed by me. He then asked what bags I had. I told him an eight, and two tens. I’m a Hunter, so the last slot is my ammo bag, bag space is always at a premium. He didn’t say anything, so I thought that was it. Later he sent me a 14-slot bag. I had seven gold at the time, and couldn’t have bought one at all. Made a huge difference, and I sent him a big thank-you mail,” one player said.

I imagined Hardcore players to be even more toxic than players from infamous games like League of Legends because it’s a full-blown survival mode and it’s every man for himself. But, I was proven wrong. Apparently, trouble brings players together and you can never be too kind—unless they’re trying to scam you in the capital city for gold because they need it for “weapon training.”

I haven’t had many wholesome moments, but just last night, I was running Scarlet Monastery Cathedral and another Shaman gave me a bind-when-equipped sword called the The Butcher. I sold it for roughly 30 gold at the auction house, giving us both enough money to buy ourselves our first mounts.

