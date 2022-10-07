WoW guild stacks 10 DKs to claim Race to World First in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Wrath of the Lich King Classic raids, Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum opened their gates once again on Oct. 6. With that, yet another race to the world first began. The first guild to clear all three of these recently released raids was BEEF BAR from the European server Gehennas.

Although this is a great success on its own, BEEF BAR managed to clear all three raids only in three hours and four minutes after launch despite Blizzard’s efforts to buff the raids and increase the content difficulty.

BEEF BAR’s raid comp consisted of 10 Death Knights commonly using Death Knight’s signature spell Ebon Gargoyle to breeze through content. Besides that, they used world buffs Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage and Soul Revival that somehow evaded the Blizzard’s worlds-buffs-disabling hand. According to Wowhead, The final strategies which BEEF BAR used are known as Bootsweaving and Gloveweaving, where assigned Engineers quickly swap between pairs of gloves and boots to activate Hyperspeed Accelerators and Nitro Boosts.

Although BEEF BAR won the race, guilds Progress and Reign were just behind them. Similar to BEEF BAR, Progress stacked Death Knights to fully use their strong early-game damage output. Reign, on the other hand, opted for a rather traditional raid comp that mainly focused on Death Knights and Affliction Warlocks.