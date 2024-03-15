WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient

Orgrimmar might be one of the most historic cities in World of Warcraft, but players are still trying to petition Blizzard to make it more convenient to get around the Horde capital.

In a thread posted to the WoW subreddit earlier today, players begged Blizzard to remove the collision effect on the hanging chains that display the Horde banners as you enter Orgrimmar since they make it borderline impossible to get in and out of the city on a flying mount. Plus, since the Orgrimmar portal room is right underneath those chains, they serve as an obstacle to countless players going in and out of the city.

It’s not hard to get stuck up in the chains in this small, closed-in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These chains are particularly annoying now that Dragonriding has come to Azeroth as a whole. Trying to enter or exit Orgrimmar on a high-speed Dragonriding mount is a task on its own as the chains encourage players to fly lower than usual. Bumping into them will cause your character to get hung up, and you’ll need to either fly straight down and run in or out of the city on the ground, or try again at a lower altitude. One player in the thread called those chains “a dragonrider’s worst enemy.”

The mentioning of these chains sparked a broader conversation within the WoW community, with players across the board talking about other interruptive objects that have collision effects attached to them, such as the walls of the Auction House in Valdrakken, as well as many of the trees within the Emerald Dream.

One WoW player in the thread pitched the idea of a Dragonriding course inside Orgrimmar that uses the chains as a natural obstacle, while another said the chains should outright kill your character if you fly into them at a high enough speed.

This thread comes just one day after players had another gripe with Orgrimmar’s layout, where they complained about the presence of the Warcraft Rumble machine found in the middle of the Valley of Strength. Although Orgrimmar hasn’t received any major changes since the Cataclysm expansion when its entire layout was adjusted, some alterations could be on the horizon if the community remains vocal.

