‘Public toilet’: WoW players want a new piece of decor to stop taking up space in major cities

People were under the impression this thing would've been long gone by now.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 12:32 pm
A view of Razor Hill overhead in Durotar in WoW Dragonflight
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft players are absolutely sick of looking at a new piece of decor added to capital cities late last year.

The Warcraft Rumble machine, which was added to WoW as part of a cross-promotional event to give exposure to a new Blizzard game of the same name, is being panned as an eyesore by the game’s community. In a thread posted to the WoW subreddit, players agreed that the Warcraft Rumble machine is simply taking up space in major cities, especially Orgrimmar.

WoW Rumble machine in Orgrimmar seen outside the inn in the Valley of Strength
The Horde’s Rumble machine sits outside of the inn in the Valley of Strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the live servers, the machine is front and center in the middle of Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength. It’s quite literally the first thing you see upon entering the main gate of Orgrimmar, which has left a bad taste in many players’ mouths, especially considering the machine doesn’t really fit with the theme of Orgrimmar all that much. 

“It’s the worst place for it,” one WoW player said of the machine. “It’s like they just lazily dragged it into the world from the overhead map and ‘meh, good enough.’ Move it down with the undead. Move it out front of the gate. Move it to the Crossroads. Delete it. I don’t care. Just make it go away.”

Get this thing outta here, man
byu/UltraArkor inwow

In Stormwind City, Alliance players at least have the luxury of not being forced to look at the Warcraft Rumble machine as it’s located in the back end of the city near Stormwind Harbor. No one really ever goes down to that part of the city, especially since the boats there have been made mostly obsolete on Dragonflight servers by new-age portals. 

The same can be said for the Valdrakken Rumble Machine, which is on the rarely visited top floor of the Roasted Ram Inn. Horde players, though, need to look at the machine as it’s right in the middle of the most high-trafficked part of their capital. Another player went as far as calling it a “public toilet.” 

Wow Alliance rumble machine in Stormwind Harbor
The Alliance has the advantage of not having to look at the machine if they don’t want to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“It’s also placed poorly just sitting in the middle of nothing,” another player said. “I’m kinda surprised Blizz never made an arcade room with silly mini games to waste time and throw that in there too.”

Blizzard has not revealed any intention to remove the Warcraft Rumble machines from WoW, nor the promotion attached to the game. It seems likely that the machines will remain in the game for the foreseeable future to continue promoting Warcraft Rumble. They’ve been in WoW for about five months, and if Blizzard isn’t going to remove them, it could at least move the one in Orgrimmar that players appear to be unhappy with. 

