WoW Dragonflight: When will Revival Catalyst be available in season 3?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three is upon us and this means players can expect a new Mythic+ dungeon rotation, raid, gear, and the third grand opening of the Revival Catalyst.

The Revival Catalyst is a special device in Thaldraszus, one of the four original Dragon Isles zones, that converts your regular gear into tier pieces. By the end of each Dragonflight season, Revival Catalyst closes down and reopens later in the next season so that players wouldn’t get the precious tier gear early in the season and get the feeling of progression.

So, here’s when you can expect the Revival Catalyst to open in Dragonflight season three.

When will Revival Catalyst open in WoW Dragonflight season three?

Revival Catalyst in Dragonflight season three opens on the first week of the season. This means that it will be available on Nov. 14 for NA players, and on Nov. 15 for the EMEA region. Since it’s opening on the first day of the new season, this means it will be up and running right after the weekly maintenance which can take a couple of hours longer than usual.

But, unlike in past seasons, you will earn one charge every two weeks instead of every week. So, this means you’ll have to be way more careful with how you’re using your charges.

What gear can be converted into tier gear with Revival Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight?

You can convert Mythic+ gear into tier pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvP gear

Gear from Mythic+ dungeons

Catch-up gear

Non-tier pieces from Amirdrassil

How much does it cost to convert one piece of gear into tier with Revival Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight?

Just like in the past, one charge means one tier piece. So far, charges have been account-wide and this will probably still be true in Dragonflight season three. Given this, I suggest you first spend your charges on your main, and then you start gearing up your army of alts.

