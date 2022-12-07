WoW Dragonflight weekly dungeon quests, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has reinvented many long-standing concepts in Blizzard’s long-running MMO, revamping class talent trees, professions, and more. Despite bringing a slew of new dungeons and raids, many forms of end-game content have remained the same and should be familiar to experienced players.

For players looking to fully embrace end-game content, whether that be gearing up or maxing out faction reputations, dungeons are an integral aspect of Dragonflight’s higher-level content. One option that players may have noticed after hitting max level is a daily quest that opens up in Valdrakken, urging adventurers to plunge into the expansion’s various dungeons.

If you are unsure if this is worth your time or attention, look no further. This is everything you need to know about World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s weekly dungeon quests.

WoW Dragonflight weekly dungeons quests, explained

After hitting level 70, players can accept weekly dungeon quests, which reward players with both reputation for a given faction as well as 100 Dragon Isles Supplies. The quest givers, named Theldren and Kemora, can be found in the Dragon Isles capital city of Valdrakken, located in Thaldraszus. Venturing to the northern area of the city, the two can be found inside of the Azure Archives Annex.

Both NPCs will give a dungeon-related quest that will ask players to complete dungeons across the Dragonflight expansion. After completing these quests, players can return to receive a reward containing both reputation for all four major factions as well as Dragon Isles supplies. Below is the amount of reputation that you will gain with each faction.

250 Reputation for the Dragonscale Expedition

250 Reputation for the Iskaara Tuskarr

250 Reputation for the Maruuk Centaur

50 Reputation for the Valdrakken Accord

100 additional Dragon Isles Supplies

Since this quest is categorized as a daily, players can continually return to these two quest givers after it has been reset. For those looking to level renown with the four major factions in Dragonflight, which gives significant rewards, this is an excellent way to consistently gain large amounts of reputation for all factions.