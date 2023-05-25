WoW Dragonflight Treasure Goblins spawn timers, loot, and more

Get in there and take their loot.

To celebrate the launch of Diablo 4 in June, Blizzard Entertainment has brought the Diablo franchise’s signature Treasure Goblins to World of Warcraft for a limited time.

Treasure Goblins will periodically make their presence known between now and the first days after the launch of Diablo 4, meaning WoW players have a little over three weeks to get as much loot as they can from the goblins. WoW’s new Treasure Goblins are part of an in-game event called “A Greedy Emissary,” and from this event, players can earn Diablo-related rewards including the Baa’l pet, Tyrael’s Charger mount, and many cosmetic armor appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Treasure Goblins in WoW Dragonflight’s Diablo 4 crossover event, including their spawn timers and loot tables.

Treasure Goblin spawn locations

Treasure Goblins spawn across Azeroth every 30 minutes at a fixed location in the world. Players on the community forums of WoW coverage site Wowhead put together a list of locations where the goblins spawn, with locations in major cities such as Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind, as well as open-world zones such as the Waking Shores and Ohn’ahran Plains all included. A new spawn location for the Treasure Goblin is decided every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour.

Look for the icon on your map that looks like an orange portal with a gray outline. It’s there that you’ll find the next spawn location for a Treasure Goblin, but only five minutes prior to the goblin’s arrival.

The goblin’s spawn point is marked with the phrase “Something is Coming” hovering over the physical version of the portal. You may hover over the portal’s spawn-timer bar to get a precise look at when the Treasure Goblin will emerge from it.

To easily get a grasp on where the next goblin might spawn, use the in-game group finder tool. We were able to find plenty of groups by searching the word “goblin” under the tool’s “Custom” category.

Treasure Goblin loot in WoW Dragonflight

Treasure Goblins are noteworthy, of course, for their treasure. The goblins have a chance to yield Diablo-related items to WoW players, including the coveted Baa’l pet, as well as the ultra-rare Tyrael’s Charger mount. Both of those items have a relatively low drop chance, but other items, such as the goblin’s cosmetic armor and weapon transmogs are going to be more common.

Treasure Goblins drop cosmetic armor pieces for multiple item slots, including one-handed maces, helmets, and cloaks. The goblins also reward a rare 36-slot bag, which is among the biggest bags in all of WoW.

Treasure Goblins will be spawning across Azeroth from now until June 15. Diablo 4 launches on June 6.

