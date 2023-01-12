WoW Dragonflight set for highly-requested changes to Group Loot in raids

Dragonflight has, besides tons of other quality-of-life changes, reintroduced Group Loot to World of Warcraft as a default type of loot for group content. Although Group Loot has generally changed the game for the better by removing tons of loot limitations, it’s still been a painful experience for raiders and, thankfully, the WoW devs are fixing it.

In a recent post on the official Blizzard Entertainment forum, one of the devs from the WoW team revealed the next hotfix coming later this week will make changes to Group Loot in raids. After this hotfix, players won’t be able to win Need rolls on duplicate items in a single roll. This was already applied to other loot and with this hotfix, it will apply to Tier Tokens as well.

Aside from that, Blizzard has additional changes to Group Loot in store for Patch 10.0.5:

Fixed an issue where, in some rare cases, players would get less loot than they should have on certain Raid sizes.

Fixed an issue where players could unconditionally roll Need on Set Tokens. The system will now check if the player owns the Token or the Set Piece itself at equal or greater power.

Players can no longer roll Need on any Profession recipe that they have already learned.

Players can no longer unconditionally roll Need on one-hand weapons (or two-hand for a Warrior in Fury loot spec).

Starting Patch 10.0.5, the system will also identify if you can dual-wield the weapon which is being rolled for based on your loot specialization.

Looking at these changes as a whole, it’s definitely a step forward for PUGs. Still, players are pleading with Blizzard to remove Group Loot from Looking for Raid feature altogether and enable Personal Loot to avoid uncomfortable and difficult situations like players whispering you after you win a piece of gear or even being rude because of it. So, we still have to see what the future holds for Group Loot, especially in Looking for Raid feature.