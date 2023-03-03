World of Warcraft Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon International Group B scores and results

The second week of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon International action wasn’t as cut and dry as the first.

Coming in as the top-seeded team, Perplexed were anticipated to win Group B, but Donuts were ready to make them fight for their share of the weekend’s $30,000 prize pool.

Unlike Group A, where the No. 1 overall seed Echo dominated, losing just one map, Perplexed had to work its way back through the lower bracket to eke out a Group B victory.

Donuts and Perplexed will join Echo and Sloth in the MDI Dragonflight season’s Global Finals that start March 31. The final four teams in the tournament will be decided by the Group C double-elimination tournament this weekend and The Last Stand tournament the following weekend. Two teams from each tourney will make the finals.

The MDI will be aired on the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels. Broadcasts begin at 12:00pm CT each day the competition takes place. Here are all teams that competed in Group B with their corresponding rank following Time Trials:

Perplexed (3)

Bore’s Money Crew (22)

Dire Wolves (10)

Ducks can fly (15)

Donuts (4)

Cement Gaming (21)

Empyrean (9)

Who Let Them Cook (16)

Group B Results

Round One

Perplexed defeated Bore’s Money Crew 2-0 Ruby Life Pools (10:51) Temple of the Jade Serpent (14:34)

Dire Wolves defeated Ducks can fly 2-0 Halls of Valor (21:14) Court of Stars (17:09)

Donuts defeated Cement Gaming 2-0 Ruby Life Pools (12:06) Temple of the Jade Serpent (15:21)

Empyrean defeated Who Let Them Cook 2-0 Halls of Valor (22:23) Temple of the Jade Serpent (18:57)



Quarterfinals and Semi-Finals

Perplexed defeated Dire Wolves 2-0 Court of Stars (15:51) Hall of Valor (19:45)

Donuts defeated Empyrean 2-0 Temple of the Jade Serpent (15:16) Halls of Valor (20:35)

Donuts defeated Perplexed 2-0 Algeth’ar Academy (22:15) Temple of Jade Serpent (16:12)



Lower Bracket

Bore’s Money Crew defeated Ducks can fly 2-1 Bore’s Money Crew won Temple of the Jade Serpent (18:02) Ducks can fly won Halls of Valor (25:55) Bore’s Money Crew won Azure Vault (20:13)

Cement Gaming defeated Who Let Them Cook 2-0 Court of Stars (17:48) Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (17:06)

Empyrean defeated Bore’s Money Crew 2-1 Bore’s Money Crew won Azure Vault (21:42) Empyrean won Temple of the Jade Serpent (18:51) Empyrean won Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (17:30)

Empyrean defeated Dire Wolves 2-1 Dire Wolves won Azure Vault (16:13) Empyrean won Temple of the Jade Serpent (16:11) Empyrean won Court of the Stars (18:34)

Perplexed defeated Empyrean 2-1 Empyrean won Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (17:31) Perplexed won Temple of the Jade Serpent (16:15) Perplexed won Court of Stars (16:09)



Group B Finals