WoW Dragonflight: Is A New Set of Horns quest bugged? Answered

The final patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Patch 10.2.7, is now live. And while the patch presents a relatively smooth transition between the current expansion and the game’s next era, The War Within, players have noticed a few bumps in the bug department.

One such bug exists in the Dragonriding intro questline that players face when they first arrive on the Dragon Isles. The quest “A New Set of Horns” appears to be bugged and impossible to complete because it now requires players to be level 70 in order to complete it. This is definitely a problem since you’re expected to encounter this quest around level 61.

Although Blizzard is likely working on a fix for this bug, some players have found a temporary solution. Here’s how to solve the bugged WoW Dragonflight quest called A New Set of Horns.

WoW Dragonflight: A New Set of Horns bug fix

The introduction to using the Rostrum is unfortunately bugged in the current patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A New Set of Horns requires players to use the Rostrum of Transformation to transform and customize their Dragonriding mount. The quest is meant to familiarize players with the customization aspect of Dragonriding. However, a recent (unintended) change has made it so that the Rostrum isn’t usable until level 70. When you try to use the Rostrum of Transformation after getting this quest early into your 60s, you’ll be met with an error message that prevents you from using the Rostrum and, subsequently, from completing the quest.

One player on the forums of WoW coverage site and database Wowhead named Apalsnerg discovered a temporary workaround to the bug. According to them, all you have to do is go to the barber and change one aspect of your character, then return to the Rostrum of Transformation, and you’ll be able to complete the quest.

No timetable has been given by Blizzard as to when this bizarre bug will be fixed.

