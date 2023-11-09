WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Memory of the Dreamer quest

Take a brief look around and you'll find everything you need to complete this quest.

Memory of the Dreamer is one of the simplest quests in WoW Dragonflight’s newest zone, the Emerald Dream. But it’s easy to trip up on this quest—as well as its follow-up quest, Healing Helper—if you don’t look around the environment closely.

Memory of the Dreamer can only be started after completing the first introductory chapters of the Guardians of the Dream storyline. Naturally, as you explore the zone and uncover all of its corners, you’ll land on the Eye of Ysera, an island in the northeast corner of the zone. Memory of the Dreamer can be picked up from an NPC named Keeper Adranas, who is located at coordinates [58.42, 24.00] in the Emerald Dream.

Here’s how to complete Memory of the Dreamer in WoW Dragonflight, as well as its brief follow-up quest, Healing Helper.

How to complete Memory of the Dreamer and Healing Helper in WoW Dragonflight

Many prominent characters, including Alexstrasza and Ysera, will gather together near the end of this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Memory of the Dreamer, simply walk behind Keeper Adranas and right-click the “Comfy Pillow” on the ground behind him. After taking your brief rest on that pillow, you’ll awaken to find Alexstrazsa and Ysera channeling a spell in an effort to heal Gracus. You can turn Memory of the Dreamer in with Alexstrasza, and she’ll give you a follow-up quest called Healing Helper immediately after you turn in Memory of the Dreamer.

To complete Healing Helper, look to the right of Alexstraza and pick up the Root Restoration Fruit located on the branch of a tree at coordinates [58.54, 28.32]. Then, right-click on Gracus and heal the tree back to full health.

After completing these tasks, you’ll open up a new questing hub in the Eye of Ysera, giving you access to even more activities inside the Emerald Dream. Further one-time quests, each of which has rewards related to the new Dream Wardens faction, will become available to you.