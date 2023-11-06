WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake

Flourishing Whimsydrake is the seventh Dragonriding drake added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight you can get by completing the main campaign of Patch 10.2. You’ll have to complete a quest or two to get this mount, and this article will detail exactly what you need to do.

The core feature of Dragonflight is Dragonriding, a unique form of flying that uses the laws of physics to make soaring the skies way more fun. But only Dragonriding drakes can use this unique method of flying.

Originally, Dragonflight only had four Dragonriding drakes. Blizzard added the Winding Slitherdrake with the Patch 10.1 update, Grotto Netherwing Drake with July Trading Post, and Flourishing Whimsydrake comes in Patch 10.2.

I know Flourishing Whimsydrake is causing cuteness overload, so here’s how you can get this incredible Dragonriding drake.

How to get the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake in WoW Dragonflight

You’ll unlock Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake early in the 10.2 campaign. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You will get the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake as soon as you start and complete the Emerald Welcome quest. This is the quest you will get fairly early in the main Patch 10.2 campaign, right after the introductory quest called Call of the Dream.

The Emerald Welcome quest tasks you with going through the Emerald Dream portal and entering the long-awaited zone. After you turn in the quest, you’ll get Flourishing Whimsydrake.

Once you get the hold of the drake, it should be in your inventory. Don’t forget to use and find it in your mount collection, and find a special slot on the action bars for this special boy.

Can you customize the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake in WoW Dragonflight?

Yes, you can customize the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake in Dragonflight. You can customize the following features:

Back

Neck

Body color

Brow

Neck fins

Back fins

Horns

Skin color

Snout

Armor colors

Body armor

Head armor

How to get the Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight?

The Flourishing Whimsydrake Dragonriding drake customizations will drop from activities in the Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid, and looting treasures. The items you’ll be on the hunt for are called Drakewatcher’s Manuscripts and they should include the name of the drake and a quick description of the customization.