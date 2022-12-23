WoW Dragonflight dirt piles: How to interact with disturbed dirt

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely revamped its renown system introduced in the previous expansion, Shadowlands. Players are now able to earn reputation with all four of the major factions they encounter across the Dragon Isles. For every 2,500 reputation players garner, earned through quests, events, and more, they will also receive one renown level.

Each renown level unlocks specialized benefits, such as access to vendors, profession recipes, exclusive armor sets and amounts, and much more. The Dragonscale Expedition is the first faction that many players will begin earning renown for during the start of their Dragonflight experience. Focused on exploration, this coalition between the Alliance and Horde encourages players to venture out into the Dragon Isles with interactable world elements.

Disturbed dirt piles are unlocked early into the Dragonscale Expedition’s progression and can be found throughout the Dragon Isles. If you are unsure how to interact with disturbed dirt or what rewards it may hold, here’s what you need to know about disturbed dirt piles in WoW Dragonflight.

Disturbed dirt piles in WoW Dragonflight, explained

To interact with disturbed dirt piles in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players will have to meet two prerequisites. First, players must reach renown rank five with the Dragonscale Expedition. The full rewards list for this faction can be found here. Second, players must have the Expedition Shovel or Multi-tool in their bags, but this does not need to be actively equipped.

After meeting these two requirements, players will start to notice disturbed dirt piles both highlighted around their environment and marked on their mini-maps. These dirt piles can be found not only in the Waking Shores, where the Dragonscale Expedition primarily is located, but also throughout the other three regions.

When encountering a disturbed dirt pile, all players need to do to interact with the node is right-click. Dirt piles have a vast range of potential rewards, sometimes awarding gold, items that can be turned in for Dragonscale Expedition reputation, or even useful reagents such as Primal Chaos. Considering the minimal effort it takes to loot from any given dirt pile, it is a good idea to stop and pick one up when running across a disturbed dirt pile.