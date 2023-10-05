WoW Dragonflight: All Eastern Kingdoms Cup achievements and rewards

Dragonriders are once again filling up the skies for the Eastern Kingdoms Cup in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. The gravity-defying event will take place from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, leaving 13 days to get all 18 rewards.

There are some returning rewards from the Kalimdor Cup Rewards and other customizations dropped from previous racing world quests that you can now purchase.

Eastern Kingdoms Cup achievements

There is only one type of achievement for this Eastern Kingdoms Cup—getting gold in all races. Each race will have its own Gold achievement, which means there are 14 achievements for the simple gold, plus 14 more achievements for the Reverse mode, and 14 more achievements for the Advanced mode.

The ultimate achievement is the Eastern Kingdoms Racing Completionist: Gold. It’s the culmination of getting gold in all three modes of all 14 races.

There are a total of 43 WoW achievements across all three modes and the Eastern Kingdoms Racing Completionist: Gold. Here are all the races you can compete in and get achievements by placing in first place:

Searing Slalom

Deadwind Derby

Gurubashi Gala

Blasted Lands Bolt

Booty Bay Blast

Krazzworks Klash

Loch Modan Loop

Twilight Terror

Elwynn Forest Flash

Ironforge Interceptor

Plaguelands Plunge

Fuselight Night Flight

Redridge Rally

All Eastern Kingdoms Cup rewards

The Drake Racer’s set. Image via Wowhead.

All racers can receive Riders of Azeroth Badges for completing the races, it is used as a currency to exchange for rewards from Maztha in Valdrakken or Dathendrash in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

It is the same currency as the Kalimdor Cup, so if you have any leftovers, you can spend them in the Eastern Kingdoms Cup.

Here are things to consider when collecting badges:

The introduction quest awards 10 Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Getting bronze awards one Riders of Azeroth Badges, while Silver gets you two, and Gold three.

You can get a total of nine Riders of Azeroth Badges per race in each mode, which grants you at least 126 Riders of Azeroth Badges.

You can use more than one character to complete races to get more Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Customizations from previous Racing World Quests you can purchase

Renewed Proto-Drake: Pronged Tail

Windborne Velocidrake: Hooked Snout

Highland Drake: Curled Back Horns

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Curled Head Horns

Brand New Dragon Customizations

Winding Slitherdrake: Yellow Scales – 50 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Paired Horns – 25 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Horned Brow – 25 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Shark Finned Tail – 25 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Previous Rewards from Kalimdor Cup

Windborne Velocidrake: Teal Scales – 50 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Nose Horn – 25 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Blonde Hair – 25 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Transmog Set (240 Riders of Azeroth Badges)

Drake Racer’s Helmet – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Shoulderpads – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Jersey – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Handwraps – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Belt – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Leggings – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Boots – 20 Riders of Azeroth Badges

What do I do with the spare Riders of Azeroth Badges?

If you bought every reward available and still have some Riders of Azeroth Badges left over, you can either keep them for a future Cup or spend on Valdrakken Accord Insignias for 10 Badges, which rewards 50 reputation.

The Valdrakken Accord Insignia will only become available after you have purchased all other WoW Dragonflight rewards.

