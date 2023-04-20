WoW Diablo 4 crossover event: Start date and rewards

Blizzard Entertainment is known for organizing crossover events involving its hit titles. Considering most fans of the developer play most of the titles in Blizzard’s arsenal, these events generally attract many players. Next up on the list is the World of Warcraft and Diablo 4 crossover event, which comes at a very strategic time.

Despite being regarded as one of the best expansions in WoW’s history, Dragonflight has been having difficulties with player numbers. With Diablo 4 scheduled for a June 6 release, Blizzard is looking to use the building anticipation in WoW since fans who play both games are likely to participate in the crossover event.

When will the WoW Diablo 4 crossover event start? — A Greedy Emissary

The WoW Diablo 4 crossover event will start on May 25, 2023. Throughout the event, players will get to complete various in-game activities while unlocking thematic rewards to add them to their collection.

When will the WoW Diablo 4 crossover event end? — A Greedy Emissary

The WoW Diablo 4 crossover event will end on June 6, 2023. A Greedy Emissary’s end date coincides with Diablo 4’s launch, giving players just enough time to hop into Diablo 4’s launch.

When will the second part of WoW Diablo 4 crossover start and end? — Welcome to Sanctuary

The crossover event between WoW and Diablo 4 actually has two parts. After the first part concludes, Welcome to Sanctuary, the second part of the event, will start on June 16, 2023.

Welcome to Sanctuary will end on July 10, 2023, and it’ll also come with its own set of rewards and buffs.

All the rewards for WoW Diablo 4 crossover event

The rewards for the event haven’t been officially announced yet, but some community members were able to dig up the following clues through data-mining operations, according to WowVendor.

Transmog items like Wirt’s Last Leg

A 36-slot bag

A battle pet that appears to be a red goat

A Charm of Intelligence that will grant players a 100 int buff

An experience buff

A reputation boost

Diablo-themed cloaks