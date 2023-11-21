WoW devs tease original content, variants coming to Classic

It's only going to get better.

World of Warcraft Classic developers understand nostalgia and lore are important to players but are still trying to find a balance to bring in cool and new content, whether it’s an alternate timeline, new variants, or exciting gameplay.

WoW Classic has been one of Blizzard’s most beloved games due to the nostalgia it brings, as it’s set in a world before retail or ‘vanilla’ WoW received its very first expansion. However, the title’s problem has quickly become tied to that same idea; many players didn’t want Blizzard to add anything new to WoW Classic or change the UI in any way—they wanted it to be as authentic as possible. As reported by WoWhead, WoW’s general manager John Hight has been hard at work thinking about the state of WoW Classic and how they can manage new content alongside those expectations.

The devs want to support the WoW Classic community by providing fresher content and ‘cool gameplay’ that aligns with everything the Classic community loves about the game, Hight explained in the interview, and they’re willing to try new things like alternate variants in raids and new timelines to make it happen. While they don’t want to confine themselves, they want to create new content for players they’ll continue to love and enjoy.

Bringing new content to a game via expansions or DLCs is one of the many ways developers can keep their games fresh and alive. WoW Classic has been unique so far though; both the WoW Classic expansions, Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King, were specifically well-received as they not only kept with the feel of WoW Classic but also tied in with the lore and storyline and provided new gameplay options and content, like Raids and Arena seasons. So they’ve done a fantastic job of keeping WoW Classic, well, classic.

Although Blizzard is unsure of where it plans on taking WoW Classic in the future, the devs still have significant plans for it, especially with the Season of Discovery, which goes live on Nov. 30 and features Rune Engravings, 10-man raids, PvP zones, and even more loot.

Hopefully, the new content they bring to WoW Classic in the future, whether it’s an alternate timeline, new variants, or expansions, will be just as good.