WoW devs push emergency dungeon hotfixes following start of Dragonflight season one

After not even a full day of Mythic+ adventures, Vault of the Incarnates escapades and Race to World First, and Arenas overflowing with sweat and blood of PvPers, Blizzard Entertainment is shipping a hotfix tweaking dungeons and professions in World of Warcraft.

Aside from bugfixes and tuning changes for dungeons, especially in Brakenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, the Nokhud Offensive, and Ruby Life Pools, Blizzard is tweaking Eranog in Vault of the Incarnates. With this hotfix, Blizzard is also changing professions to reduce skill ups from recrafting by 60 percent.

So, let’s take a look at what exactly Blizzard changed with his hotfix.

Achievements changes

Fixed an issue where The Best at What I Do could get stuck at 29/30 progress.

Defeating enemies empowered by elemental storms in The Primalist Future will now correctly count towards the following achievements: Thunderstorms in Thaldrazsus, Sandstorms in Thaldraszus, Firestorms in Thaldraszus, and Snowstorms in Thaldrawszus.

Class balancing

Rogue

Fixed an issue that caused Nightstalker to provide a damage bonus larger than intended for some skills under certain conditions.

Dungeons and Raids

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brakenhide Hollow

Fixed an issue in Brackenhide Hollow where after a soft reset, enemies would respawn and gates would be closed even if bosses linked to them were defeated.

Fixed an issue where Rotbow Stalker’s Bone Bolt Volley was targeting pets.

Halls of Infusion

The wave gauntlet before Primal Tsunami received multiple adjustments so that it is less punishing.

Primal Tsunami Using Shadowstep or Shadowstrike no longer places the Rogue so close to the Primal Tsunami causing them to get them knocked back.



The Nokhud Offensive

Stormcaller’s Fury now affects a smaller space around Nokhudon Hold.

Players can no longer use dragonriding abilities inside Nokhudon Hold while the Nokhudon Stormcallers are active.

Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes be hit by Stormcaller’s Fury when double jumping or gliding.

Fixed an issue where Rally the Clan from Nokhud Hornsounder could incorrectly be interrupted.

Teera and Maruuk Fixed an issue where pulling enemies to Teera and Maruuk during their roleplay sequence will cause them to reset.

Balakar Khan Balakar Khan now moves more quickly. Slightly increased the time between casts of Rending Strike, Savage Strike, Conductive Strike, and Thunder Strike. Static Spear’s damage to targets in targeted area reduced by 30 percent and the damage dealt to all players reduced by 25 percent.



Ruby Life Pools

Fixed an issue that allowed Infernocore to function after Kyrakka is defeated.

Fixed an issue where Thunderhead’s Rolling Thunder could target distant players who are not in combat which could make running back after dying difficult.

The shield from Primalist Flamedancer’s Blaze of Glory is now a Magic effect and can be dispelled.

Vault of the Incarnates

Eranog

Increased the delay before Lava Flow inflicts damage to players.

Items and rewards

Reduced Integrated Primal Fire’s cooldown to two minutes (was three minutes).

Rotten Rimefin Tuna no longer stacks.

Obsidian Collar is eligible for socket upgrades. This fix is retroactive and requires relogging.

Player versus Player

War Mode

Sparks of Life from honorable kills are no longer awarded while in a raid.

Professions

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reduced the chance of receiving a skill-up from recrafting by 60 percent.

Increased the number of skill points gained from crafting recipes involving Sparks of Ingenuity to three (was one) to better reward you when doing so, and to make it easier to gain crafting skill beyond 50.

Lowered the amount of crafting orders needed for “[Profession] Services Requested.” Blacksmithing, Tailoring, and Leatherworking reduced to three orders (was five). Engineering, Inscription, and Jewelcrafting reduced to two orders (was five).



Alchemy

Alchemical Experimentation has received the following changes: The success chance for all Experimentations has been slightly increased. The failure rate for Basic Experimentation has been slightly reduced. Failure now correctly grants loot, skill-ups, and consumes reagents. You can no longer experience a failure twice in a row.



Engineering

Fixed an issue where recrafting P.E.W. xtwo would not accept optional reagents.

Inscription

Fieldmaster Emberath in Valdrakken now offers scribes a set of Crimson Combatant PvP trinket recipes at the cost of Awakened Ire.

Fixed an issue where the Empower with Training Matrix optional reagent was not properly displayed on various Inscription weapons.

Jewelcrafting

Fixed an issue where recrafting Torc of Passed Time would not accept optional reagents.

Quests

Kryrian Covenant

Fixed some issues causing enemies in some Kyrian Covenant Campaign scenarios to not deal enough damage to level 70 players to complete the quest for a long time.

Obsidian Citadel

Osoria’s Assistance is now only usable outside of combat during “Hands Off Operation” and the damage has been reduced when targeting enemies that are not part of the quest.

Fixed an issue that caused “Wyrm Food” to not be completed if “Securing Our Legacy” or “Greatest of Threats” are turned in first.

Thaldraszus

Fixed an issue on the “Screechflight Scramble” quest line where Harleen Chirpsnide would phase out and block player progress.

Fixed an issue was fixed where changing water shoes on “Hydro Tuskarr” wasn’t working properly.

World Quests

Moved Glisteneing Salamanthers away from Eclipse Lake during “Hydro Tuskarr“ to prevent them from attacking players while on Iskaara Watergliders.

Fixed an issue with Iskaara Waterwalkers during “Hydro Thunder” where the extra action button for the Net quest item would not appear while using them.

Valdrakken

Fixed an issue with The Ruby Feast questline that was blocking players from advancing past the first day’s quests.

World Bosses

Basrikron

Fixed an issue with some players failing to receive credit for the world boss quest.

World Quests

The following reputation rewards have been increased: Normal faction world quests increased to 150 reputation (was 100). The larger elite world quests located at the major elite areas increased to 250 reputation (was 200). The Tuskarr Fishing Frenzy world quests increased to 200 reputation (was 150). The Dragonscale Expedition weekly “Wanted Poster” quests increased to 250 reputation for the non-dungeon quests (was 200).



Reputation

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Cobalt Assembly

The Cobalt Catch-Up power now appears less frequently after accumulating a certain number of powers, including stacked powers (was 100 percent).

Iskaara Tuskar

Tavio in Iskaara is granting players who are 13+ renown 250 Iskaara Tuskarr reputation for each type of fishing upgrade reagent they bring him each week. He will continue to give 25 reputation for subsequent extra reagents as well.

Made some additional backend changes to “Community Feast” to reduce lag and improve performance.

Fixed an issue where the map marker for Iskaara was incorrectly showing that players can earn bonus rewards from the Community Feast after they have earned their Supply-Laden Soup Pot for the week.

Fixed an issue that caused Hunters to sometimes not see a reward on the quest “Cooking Utensils” offered by Lil Ki at Renown Rank 2.

The Tuskarr net clearing dailies now give 100 reputation (was 15).

Fixed an issue where “Community Feast” was not awarding credit while in a raid group.

Big Kinook’s recipe for soup has slightly changed, particularly when very large groups of players are helping out. As a side effect, it should be a little bit more difficult to get legendary quality soup.

Big Kinook is rewarding his assistant chefs more for a couple of his tasks during the Community Feast: Fishing and Fetching Ingredient tasks increased to 40 reputation (was 25). Protecting the soup from beasts will now give up to 60 reputation when you help defeat the beasts. Luumak the Insatiable will reward 80 reputation when killed after reaching Legendary status on the soup. Bisquis will now drop an additional 50 reputation each time he is killed on top of the 50 you get for killing him once each day. Bisquis will give an additional 10 reputation each time you fill the legendary soup bar up to an additional 50. 150 reputation max.



Valdrakken Accord