WoW Classic to buff leveling with XP and gold gains, mount cost reduction in next update

For several WoW Classic Season of Discovery players, the grind of getting to level 40 in phase two has been a taxing one. Therefore, the team at Blizzard has made three new changes to help speed up the process that will be added to the game soon.

The Discoverer’s Delight experience buff is getting increased from providing 50 percent extra experience to 100 percent extra experience. One of the WoW Classic producers claims this increase was originally set for the start of phase three, set to release some time in April or May, but it’s been moved forward to the March 5 maintenance update.

Are the stores still open? I got Gold to spend! Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to gear up properly and make the most of these enhanced experience gains, the base gold reward for all quest rewards for players level 1-39 will be increased, in order to “make questing while leveling a bit more lucrative.” This bonus will not affect players who have reached level 40, nor will it affect receiving extra gold converted from XP by completing quests at level 40.

In addition to spells and gear, the extra gold earned will go even further towards getting a mount, as the cost of normal racial mounts and mount training will be reduced “by roughly half” at level 40. The devs noted there are “no changes planned at this time” for the costs of epic mounts at level 60.

When phase three of Season of Discovery launches in a couple months, the WoW Classic team will look at additional leveling adjustment when the level cap is raised to 50. The slog of leveling has been a critical complaint among WoW Classic fans for some time, especially for players coming over from the expedited XP experience that is current retail WoW.

From personal experience, time spent leveling and the seemingly little amount of money made from questing while leveling were both key issues, so it’s good news for all grinders the experience is getting a major buff. The game should temporarily go offline for maintenance on March 5 and come back with the new changes soon after.