WoW Classic SoD players are desperate for this one feature, but it’s likely coming soon anyway

Season of Discovery is already resonating with players, but there's always room for more new things.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery has had no shortage of new features that players have been able to sink their teeth into. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Classic player base from wanting more out of SoD.

In a thread posted to the Classic WoW subreddit earlier today, players gathered around the proverbial fire and discussed the one feature they’re dying to see make an appearance at some point in the new season: dual specialization, often shortened to “dual spec.” This feature allows players to cook up and save two talent builds at once, letting them freely experiment between multiple playstyles. For example, dual spec would grant Mage players to have a Frost build and a Fire build, as well as letting Hunter players swap freely between Marksmanship talents and Survival talents.

With more room for experimenting in WoW SoD, the need for a dual spec option is greater than ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“It’s called Season of Discovery, let us try out different specs,” one WoW player said in the comments. “In this phase it’s not so bad because the talent points don’t make much difference, but please bring dual spec in future phases.”

The ability to dual spec was first introduced to WoW during the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, and in that era, it became unlockable after level 40. It’s possible that dual spec could make its way to the Vanilla era of Classic during the Season of Discovery, considering just how many options there are for playstyles. The Classic-era system that usually limits players to just one talent build is counterintuitive to how limitless you can be with your builds in SoD.

Having an extra specialization that you can switch on and off at any given moment is unbelievably convenient, and in a system like Season of Discovery—where experimenting with different builds and loadouts for your character is encouraged more so than ever before—it’s definitely needed.

Another player on Reddit mentioned the need for free talent respecs: “Put gold sinks elsewhere, playing around with specs is fun and explorative and shouldn’t be gated behind a ramping tax that de-incentivizes doing it often,” they said.

In phase two of SoD, the level cap will sit at 40, which is the traditional unlock level for dual specialization in Wrath Classic. Should the system make its way over to SoD, it’s likely that it would line up perfectly with that level in the next phase of the season. It’s going to be very convenient (and excellent timing) that phase two’s level cap is level 40. When players reach the max level once again in phase two of Season of Discovery, they could be able to gain access to the dual specialization option just in time for the next band of endgame content.

Still, no official word on the ability to unlock dual speccing has come down from Blizzard. The feature could be announced as part of SoD phase two when we get closer to its eventual launch date.