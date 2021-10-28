WoW Classic Season of Mastery to launch globally on Nov. 16

The next installment in WoW: Classic, the Season of Mastery, is coming to servers on Nov. 16, Blizzard Entertainment announced today.

Season of Mastery gives WoW: Classic players a chance to start fresh and experience the game in a new setting. Players will be able to start the game over from level one again and the WoW: Classic team will be rolling out the game’s original content over six phases over the span of the next year.

The WoW: Classic Season of Mastery will look to replicate the 2019 launch of WoW: Classic while still giving players an opportunity to experience the game through a new lens. The updated version of WoW: Classic will change some of the game’s core mechanics, including the removal of World Buffs from raids, as well as the removal of the limit of debuffs bosses can have on them at a single time. To offset some of these changes, bosses in the Season of Mastery will have an increased health pool.

Additionally, the Season of Mastery features faster experience rates for players traversing through the leveling process. Players will find themselves reaching the endgame faster during the Season of Mastery. The experience players gain during the Season of Mastery should closely resemble that of the Burning Crusade Classic leveling process, with a “bigger focus on quest XP increases,” according to Blizzard.

Starting on Nov. 11, players can reserve their characters’ names on the Season of Mastery servers. WoW: Classic players will be allowed to have up to 50 characters spread across up-to-date servers, as well as the upcoming Season of Mastery servers. On top of that, 50 individual characters on Burning Crusade Classic servers are also allowed.

WoW: Classic Season of Mastery servers will officially launch at 5pm CT on Nov. 16.