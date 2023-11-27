WoW Classic players agree on best change coming to Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery is knocking on our doors with its release date set for Nov. 30. Fans are making their final preparations for the release and have nothing but praise for a couple of Season of Discovery features.

On Nov. 26, Reddit user Iskahndar explained how Season of Discovery is packed with plenty of amazing changes like Runes, or new abilities for classes, and dungeons. But the best change, in their eyes, is Blizzard’s decision to stagger leveling and content into bite-sized chunks.

Are you excited about Season of Discovery? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Essentially, the level cap in Season of Discovery starts at level 25, and with each update, it will increase. The first update after the release should increase the cap to level 40, the second up to 50, and the last one will finally take your character to the maximum level in WoW Classic—60. This change will give more than enough time for WoW Classic veterans and other players who have a more casual approach to the game to level up, explore a new Azeroth, and prepare for what’s to come in the next update.

“Love the notion that the level caps will change our behavior,” Reddit user theoneru said. “Alliance’s main hub might be Darnassus with Ashenvale PvP and BFD raid. Horde’s main hub may be Undercity by the time we get the SM raid. Not to mention that a lot of questing gear that usually is just nice suddenly becomes the best gear you can get in this phase of the game.”

I’m a huge fan of this change, but I have to admit that adding new abilities to classes is actually amazing. From what we’ve seen so far, Runes seem to be in the spirit of WoW Classic and add a ton of flavor to all classes, opening them up for new roles. The only look at the game fans have had was at BlizzCon 2023, but they’ll get to see and discover Season of Discovery after it’s released on Nov. 30.