WoW character boost price: How much does it cost?

It’s a long way up to level 70 in World of Warcraft, and you might not be up for the quest or dungeon grind. Instead, you can buy a WoW character boost.

There are different types of boosts in WoW, and the price varies depending on which you choose. The most common ones increase your character’s level to 60 or 70. Naturally, level 70 boost is more expensive, but it cuts down the grind drastically. Usually, leveling from 60 to 70 takes the most time since you have to get more experience. So, here’s how much WoW character boost costs.

How much does WoW character boost cost?

Leveling is not the only way to get to max level. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Raid-Ready Boost in WoW costs $60 for one character, but if you decide to get two, the sum is $100. You can purchase it through the official Blizzard Entertainment site or Battle.net. Here’s what you get with the Raid-Ready Boost:

One level 70 character

Access to the main storyline of Patch 10.2

424 item level gear

Four 30-slot bags and one 26-slot reagent bag

Renown with four original factions at level 20 and at level 12 with the Loamm Niffen faction

Five Dragonriding mounts

Unlocked Dragon Isles Travel Network Waygates, Flight Paths, Dragonscale Expedition talents, and Tuskarr fishing gear

5000 Dragon Isles Supplies

At the moment, level 60 boost is unavailable.

Another way to get a level 70 is by pre-ordering the next expansion, The War Within. Even if you purchase only base edition for $49.99, you get a level 70 boost. Other editions, Heroic and Epic, also include it in the price. These two editions, however, come with additional goodies like game time, more Trader’s Tender, transmog set, and early access to the expansion. Bear in mind that this is the first instance of Blizzard offering early access to a new expansion, and the only way to get it is by buying Epic Edition.

