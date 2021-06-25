World of Warcraft Sanctum of Domination raid release schedule

When will the Race to World First start?

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, launched with the longest initial patch in the game’s history. But new content, including the raid “Sanctum of Domination,” is just around the corner.

Patch 9.1 releases next week on Tuesday, June 29. Sanctum of Domination, however, won’t immediately be available.

The first week of the patch will serve as an offseason of sorts as people get introduced to a new zone, Korthia, City of Secrets, and work to earn flying in the Shadowlands.

Following the first week of the patch, players will be able to access Sanctum of Domination in Torghast on Normal and Heroic difficulties.

The rest of the raids’ difficulties will be released in the same fashion that they typically do.

This means you can expect the popular Race to World First raiding event to begin on Tuesday, July 13 once North American guilds gain access to the raid on its Mythic difficulty.

July 6: Normal and Heroic

July 13: Mythic and Raid Finder Wing 1

July 27: Raid Finder Wing 2

August 10: Raid Finder Wing 3

August 24: Raid Finder Wing 4

The Raid Finder difficulty of Sanctum of Domination will be split into four wings that will come out two weeks apart from one another. Each wing will include specific bosses.