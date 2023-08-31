World of Warcraft players agree on their favorite abilities Blizzard removed

In the nearly 20 years since World of Warcraft originally released, there have been countless class abilities and balance changes, but as Blizzard evolves and adds to various classes, there are numerous abilities that get thrown to the curb.

In a post to Reddit on Aug. 30, some players started a discussion about some of their favorite abilities that are no longer in the game, and while there are many abilities that are noteworthy, the original poster seemed to hit the nail on the head by highlighting a few from the get-go.

Unholy Death Knight’s Sludge Belcher, Feral Druid’s Claws of Shirvallah, Protection Warrior’s Gladiator Stance, Warlock’s Grimoire of Supremacy, and Demonology Warlock’s Dark Apotheosis were the five that the original poster mentioned, and most commenters seemed to agree that these abilities, and especially Claws of Shirvallah, were among the most-missed.

Claws of Shirvallah stands out as a lost passive talent in part because of how Feral Druid as a specialization is all-too-frequently underrepresented as a melee DPS spec in WoW. With classes like Rogue and Demon Hunter often getting taken to raids and picked for Mythic+ groups over the years, many players have a special place in their heart for the flavorful and fun nature of doing massive amounts of melee damage as in cat form as a Druid.

Claws of Shirvallah was added to WoW in the expansion Warlords of Draenor and it was removed about two years later in patch 7.0.3 during Legion. The ability was known in part for the intimidating appearance that it gave players by making druids a muscular bipedal tiger.

