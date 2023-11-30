Is WoW Classic down? How to check WoW Classic’s server, maintenance status

World of Warcraft Classic is an alternate version of Blizzard’s popular MMO where you can recapture the nostalgic world of Azeroth before any expansions were released. But frustrating server issues could stop you from jumping back into the adventure.

There are various potential causes for server issues, ranging from regularly scheduled maintenance to server overload. Before trying to see if there is an issue on your side of the computer, it might be best to consult a few sources to see if there is a server-wide issue. Below are the steps you can take to check if World of Warcraft Classic’s servers are down.

How to check if World of Warcraft Classic servers are down

There are a couple of different methods you can use to check if the World of Warcraft Classic servers are down. Before checking, you should know that the two most common reasons behind server issues stem from either a large influx of players attempting to load into the game at once or regularly scheduled maintenance.

Though World of Warcraft Classic features Azeroth in a relatively untouched state, Blizzard has recently released the Season of Discovery update that has garnered tons of player attention. Due to the sheer number of players attempting to access the game at once, you might have issues logging in or face a massive wait time.

World of Warcraft games, both retail and Classic versions, all have weekly server maintenance that sees the servers go down for around two to three hours every week. Before checking your server’s status, I recommend looking for the usual schedule. If you suspect servers are down for another reason, check out the potential sources below for more information.

Check your Realm’s Status

The best way to check your specific realm’s status is by going to the World of Warcraft Blizzard status sheet and looking up your realm. The sidebar will show all available realms with a green checkmark, while downed realms will have a red X. Just be sure you are checking the servers for the correct version of the game.

Check social media

The Blizzard customer support Twitter account is another great source of information for server status and possible issues. Usually, if there is a new release, update, or another issue that will result in the servers being down, Blizzard will inform players through this account.

Check third-party sites

Another typically reliable method to see if WoW Classic’s servers are down is to check third-party websites such as Down Detector. This website allows users to report whenever there is an issue preventing them from getting into the game. Whenever there is a server-wide issue, you can usually see a sharp increase in the graph. Compared to the other two sources, you should take this information more lightly since it is not coming directly from Blizzard.