World of Warcraft player unfairly banned for ganking streamer on PvP server

PvP realms, especially in Classic WoW, entail open-world PvP that may seem either unjust or over the top. Still, if you find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time, you’re guaranteed a graveyard run.

World of Warcraft player u/nightwing412 has, just like the rest of the WoW community, rolled a new character with friends on fresh PvP server Skyfury. Bloodthirsty to gank as many players as they can in the open world and gear their character with Altarac Valley and Warsong Gulch gear, the player has, together with a group of friends, wandered the lands of Azeroth in search of more Honor.

But in Duskwood, they stumbled upon one of the most famous WoW streamers, Esfand. Having in mind the revengeful streamer mentality, they intentionally ganked the streamer to provoke a full-blown war, and, most importantly, Honor farm.

Streaming at the time, Esfand began reporting u/nightwing412’s group of friends and screenshotting their names. Although the group of friends only spent around 30 minutes fighting the Esfand’s armies, they only managed to kill several players.

The next day, u/nightwing412 received an email from Blizzard Entertainment explaining their temporary suspension. Although the player did nothing wrong by PvPing on a PvP realm, they still received a temporary, yet undeserved ban. Infuriated by Blizzard’s ban, u/nightwing412 shared their full story on Reddit.

Although this is just one streamer priority case in a sea of others, Blizzard should be careful not to ban players that haven’t violated any officially-presented rules.