Here are World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s system requirements

World of Warcraft has always been a demanding game system-wise. With each new update, expansion, and content drop, the minimal system requirement bar goes slightly up thanks to new software and engines like Unreal Engine. Since the game has been stunningly beautiful ever since Legion, with radiant zones like Suramar and Val’Sharah, you definitely want to keep your systems up to date to experience the game to its fullest.

In Dragonflight, you’ll once again find uniquely designed zones like the Azure Span, the Forbidden Reach, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and the Waking Shores that it would be simply a shame to miss out on the beauties hiding there. On top of that, having your settings on maximum to soar the skies of Dragon Isles with Dragonriding is definitely a must since it’s an incredible new feature that allows you to bend the laws of physics and fly the skies on your own terms.

So, to help you soar the skies in style, you’ll find both the minimum and recommended specifications you’ll need to have if you want to run Dragonflight properly below.

Windows

Minimum Requirements Recommended Specifications Operating System Windows® 7 64-bit Windows® 10 64-bit Processor 4 Cores, 3.0 GHz processor4th Generation Intel®Core™ HaswellAMD Ryzen™ Zen 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor8th Generation Intel®Core™ Coffee LakeAMD Ryzen™ Zen 2 Video DirectX® 12 capable 3GB GPUNVIDIA® GeForce®GTX 900 seriesAMD™ GCN 4th genIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics DirectX® 12 capable 8GB GPUNVIDIA® GeForce® RTXAMD RDNA™ 2Intel® Arc™ 7 Graphics Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Storage Solid State Drive (SSD) 128GB available space Internet Broadband internet connection Input Keyboard and mouse required. Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel Resolution 1280 x 720 minimum display resolution

Mac