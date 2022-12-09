World of Warcraft down after Blizzard performs ’emergency’ maintenance

World of Warcraft’s European servers are currently offline due to unspecified reasons.

Blizzard Entertainment notified players about the maintenance this afternoon via Twitter. The devs explained that they need to “perform an emergency WoW maintenance,” during which the game will be inaccessible to players.

We need to perform an emergency #WoW maintenance, the game services will be unavailable during this time. — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) December 9, 2022

It remains a mystery how long exactly the servers will be offline, as well as the main reason behind this sudden maintenance. Dragonflight has, however, been having some issues with lag and performance since it launched on Nov. 28.

Many of these issues occur in the Azure Span, the third zone of the Dragon Isles. Since the game launched, players have been complaining about lag in the zone. One reason behind this could be linked to The Cobalt Assembly, a faction found in the Azure Span.

On Dec. 6, Blizzard announced a set of hotfixes that aimed to fix the lag issues in the Azure Span. While those changes were expected to reduce the lag in the zone, the devs weren’t certain they would fix the problem.

That being said, today’s maintenance could be thanks to any number of reasons. Blizzard has yet to expand on the matter.