WoW devs make first steps to solving lag-infested Dragonflight zone

The third zone of the Dragon Isles, the Azure Span, has been ridden with performance issues since day one of Dragonflight. Blizzard Entertainment has been silent on the persisting performance issues, until Dec 6.

On Dec. 6, the World of Warcraft developers shared a list of hotfixes for the newly released expansion, mainly focused on tweaking professions, quests, items, and rewards. Among all these bug fixes, the devs made backend changes to the world event Community Feat to reduce lag in the zone.

Although this will definitely reduce lag in the Azure Span, the devs are still not certain if this is the only source of lag and they urge players to immediately report performance issues, particularly if they occur in the Iskaara area. “Please let us know if you see unusually high lag, particularly if it happens only in the Iskaara area, or if it only happens while the Community Feast event is occurring,” the devs said.

The community believes that the Community Feast quest is not the sole culprit for lag spikes, but they are led to believe Wild Arcana Powers from the Cobalt Assembly are the main source of performance issues. This is largely because the Cobalt Assembly zone has to load these bonuses separately for each character in the zone, causing the servers to be overloaded with information.

Hopefully, the hotfix which Blizzard issued on Dec. 6 will fix these lingering performance issues, and the real cause of lag isn’t still out there in the wilderness of the Azure Span.