World of Warcraft Classic’s Burning Crusade beta is live

The wait for the World of Warcraft Classic’s Burning Crusade beta is over.

After numerous players saw an option for the beta on their Battle.net account yesterday, many people expected the beta to begin. But a tweet from a Blizzard employee suggested that the access was just a “bug.” Now, however, the beta is actually live.

The post by Blizzard community manager Josh Allen also said that having the option on your account yesterday was not indicative of whether you’d ultimately get beta access.

It’s unclear if any people who seemingly got access to the beta yesterday didn’t end up with it once the servers went live today. But some players who didn’t see the TBC beta as an option on their Battle.net client yesterday have been able to get into the beta servers.

Blizzard hasn’t formally announced how long the beta will last and it has not yet published a timetable for the game’s release outside of saying it will happen this year.

At BlizzConline in February, the developers promised that the beta would come “soon,” but that vague response left many players questioning when that would be. The answer to that query ended up being about a month.

