World of Warcraft celebrates its 18th birthday with a blast from the past

World of Warcraft is turning 18 on Nov. 23. To celebrate the birthday of the titan of the MMORPG genre, Blizzard Entertainment is giving away loads of gifts and achievements.

WoW’s birthday party will run from Nov. 6 to 27. During this period, you’ll need to log in to Shadowlands to complete WoW’s 18th-anniversary achievement. Once you complete this achievement, you’ll find Anniversary Gift Package in your mailbox. In the package, you’ll find 200 Timewarped Badges, a quest item leading you to the Caverns of Time—where you can celebrate WoW’s birthday with Chromie—and fireworks. On top of that, quest givers Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will have two daily quests that can give you additional Timewarped Badges.

With WoW’s 18th birthday, old-world bosses like Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare will return each day to Azeroth. Defeating them will, as you might have guessed, give you Timewarped Badges and bonus loot.

Since this is a Timewalking event, you can complete the “Doomwalkin’ Has Come Knockin” achievement once again and win the Doomwalker Trophy Stand toy or Illidari Doomhawk mount.

Other than this, players can return to Korrak’s Revenge, a throwback battleground inspired by the early days of Alterac Valley. And lastly, you can always visit the Caverns of Time, dance with the Bronze Dragonflight, and participate in numerous mini-games like Khadgar-ball Soccer.

You can find the full description of the event and prize details on the official Blizzard website or here.