World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic is live

The Dark Portal is open and players have started their journey into Outland with World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic officially going live at 5pm CT.

The launch of WoW TBC Classic is worldwide. Players on all servers should now be able to venture into the game’s new legacy zones and reach the new level cap of 70.

If you’ve logged on and can’t figure out where to go to get to Outland, go to the Eastern Kingdoms and follow the masses to the Blasted Lands.

In the southeastern portion of the map, there’s a crater in the ground. Once you walk over the lip of the crater, you won’t be able to miss the Dark Portal.

All you need to do is speak to an NPC for a quest asking you to walk through the Dark Portal and you’ll be on your way.

If you’ve done any sort of preparation for this expansion release, you’ve probably already parked your character by the Dark Portal—and let’s be honest, you’re probably already in Outland now.

