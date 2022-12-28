World First Raszageth raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Echo defended it Race to World First title this past week by being the first guild in the world to defeat Mythic Raszageth in Dragonflight’s first raid Vault of the Incarnates, but it wasn’t a quick or easy task.

Taking down Raszageth required multiple nerfs by Blizzard, and the last was a stroke of good timing for Echo as they managed to kill the bird just 15 minutes after the boss was hit with a hotfix.

While the guild’s biggest competition, Team Liquid, hadn’t started raiding for the day yet, the North American competitor was able to eventually take down Raszageth relatively quickly as well once they started to work on the post-nerf encounter.

Echo completed the encounter with an average item level of 409.7. Meanwhile Liquid had an average ilvl of 408.6. The groups came in with identical four-healer compositions that included two Preservation Evokers. Echo went with a Death Knight tank, however, veering from the dual Warrior tank strategy that was prevalent throughout the race. Liquid stuck with the tried-and-true double Warrior tank lineup.

Each guild made sure to use the typical one-off DPS classes like Warrior, Warlock, Frost Death Knight, Enhancement Shaman, and Windwalker Monk. While each guild had its own spin on which classes to stack, all of the usual suspects were in the mix. Both groups brought a pair of Arcane Mages, Demon Hunters, Balance Druids, and Rogues.

The only class difference between the two guilds was that Echo had a Marksmanship Hunter and Liquid had a second Enhancement Shaman instead. Additionally, Liquid went with some off-beat spec choices having their rogues play Subtley and Warrior spec into Arms.

Echo Raszageth Composition in WoW Dragonflight

Tanks

Blood Death Knight

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Beast Master Hunter

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Fury Warrior

Liquid Raszageth Composition in WoW Dragonflight

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

DPS